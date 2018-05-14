You’d think it would be difficult to be better than a team that won last year's national title, but the 2018 Gator baseball team may be just that.

Just this past weekend, Florida won another SEC series, this time over 15th-ranked Georgia. That was the 9th SEC series win of the season for the team, and they’ve yet to lose one. A win over Mississippi State this coming weekend would mean the Gators took at least two of three games from each conference opponent this year.

That’s something the 2017 team can’t say they did.

The most noticeable difference between the 2017 Gators and the 2018 Gators is the production at the plate. Florida is averaging two more runs per game this year than a season ago (7.2 runs-per-game this year as opposed to 5.2 last year).

The long-ball has garnered the most attention as the Gators have hit 76 home-runs this season, 36 more than last year’s team at this point. We aren’t even done with the season and those are already video-game-like numbers.

Three Gator batters have 10+ homers on the year with Wil Dalton and Jonathan India each having hit 16 for the best mark on the team. That also is tied for 12th best in the nation. J.J. Schwarz hit two long-balls over the weekend against Georgia to increase his home-run total to 12.

The team is batting .287, 25 points higher than the national champions from a year ago.

What is even more impressive is the Gators are scoring runs in multiple ways this season. Just this past Saturday, Florida plated nine runs against Georgia, all coming from four home-runs.

Last Saturday, however, when the Gators traveled to College Station to play the 18th-ranked Texas A&M Aggies, Florida had one extra-base hit and four runs scored on sacrifices in the team’s 6-1 victory.

Being able to score runs without hitting multiple home-runs is a huge positive sign for the team, especially with another potential trip to Omaha on the horizon, where the ballpark is notorious for not letting balls leave the field of play.

On the mound, the Gators are picking up right where they left off. Returning starters from last year’s title winning squad, Brady Singer and Jackson Kowar, have been lights out all season, combining to go 19-3 with a 2.41 ERA.

It also helps when your team has the game's best closer, Michael Byrne. Earlier this season, Byrne became Florida’s all-time save leader and has increased that number to 31 for his career. Byrne has allowed six runs in 42 innings of work for a 1.29 ERA.

Pretty impressive, right?

There is only glaring issue that could spoil the Gators' quest for a second-consecutive national-title; the production from the day three starter.

Recently it’s been Jack Leftwich who has gotten the nod from Kevin O’Sullivan on Sundays, but he’s struggled in his last two starts. The freshman is 1-2 since becoming the game-three starter, having pitched 17 innings and allowing 12 runs.

After some promising starts against Florida State earlier in the year, one that included a shut-out performance, Leftwich was the logical choice to replace struggling Tyler Dyson as the team’s third starter.

This is an issue that last-year's team didn’t have to worry about with last year’s first-round MLB Draft-pick Alex Faedo, Singer and Kowar as the three primary starters.

Then with Dyson emerging in the postseason as well for the 2017 team, the situation on the mound was about as ideal as it could be to win a national title.

With Leftwich now struggling and Dyson both struggling and dealing with a shoulder injury that could force him to miss over a week, Coach O’Sullivan is left with a decision to make as to who will be his number-three pitcher for the remainder of the 2018 season.

This coming weekend against Mississippi State will be a well-timed opportunity for Sully to potentially test out some new starters on the mound as the Gators have already clinched the SEC regular-season title and can afford to experiment with the lineup some.

Both this weekend, and the coming SEC tournament, will be the final two determents for the Gators as to what the team will do on the mound for day three, and potentially four, once NCAA Tournament play begins.

If I’m going to be honest though, I’m knit-picking over this issue. The offensive production from the Gators this season can more than make up for this issue come tournament time. The overall quality from the pitching staff has been great as well.

The ceiling for the team is a national-title, and the 2018 Gators are the overwhelming favorite to repeat as champions. With that being said, it looks like there will be plenty of Gator baseball being played once the regular season wraps up this weekend.