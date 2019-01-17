GAINESVILLE, Fla.– After a fantastic 10-3 first season under head coach Dan Mullen, the Gators will look to take the next step forward. The biggest task this offseason: replacing four out of five starters on the offensive line.

Although last year's group came under some scrutiny, they held their own against tough competition, and their experience and cohesiveness was big for Florida - especially in the ground game.

Now, Martez Ivey, Jawaan Taylor, Tyler Jordan, and Fred Johnson are all head to the next stage and the next group has to step up and fill their void.

The coaching staff said numerous times last season there was a pretty significant drop off from the starters to the backups. Through spring practice and fall camp, the new starting five has to reveal itself and step up.

Fortunately, there are a couple of spots that seem like an easy transition. Obviously the center spot should remain the same with the lone returning starter Nick Buchanan back next season.

At left guard, Brett Heggie is assumed to step right in and fill that role. If not for injury, Heggie might have been the starter last season. He is now healthy and has a full offseason to learn the playbook.

The other three spots are where the big question marks are with this group.

Stone Forsythe (LT), Noah Banks (RG) and Richard Gouraige (RT) are who is presumed to take on the starting roles currently, but nothing is given to them and there is still a lot of growing to do through the offseason.

The chemistry between an offensive line is the key to success for them. Every great line works together well while also executing their individual assignments.

And the only way to build that up is through practice.

Last year's starters struggled early, especially learning a new scheme, however, seemed to hit their stride through the middle and end of the season.

Fortunately, while none were starters, this group worked together every practice through camp and the season as the second unit. There are vast differences between practice and games, but the experience in the scheme and with this group is always nice to have.

Whoever ends up filling these roles have a very tough task on their hands. A lot of credit for the 10-3 record last season goes to that O-line. In 2018, the Gators only gave up 18 sacks, which was 19 less than the 37 they gave up the year before.

With the way Mullen likes to run his offense, the line has to be solid. Whether the new starting line up is whom we think it will be or if somebody else, possibly an incoming freshman or an early enrollee, steps up and snags a starting spot remains to be seen.

But this offseason is critical for the offensive line and the team if Florida wants to improve on last year’s performance.