According to Schefter, Callaway tested positive for marijuana at the 2018 NFL Draft Combine, making his draft stock even more in question with the festivities set to kick into gear roughly 48 hours from now.

The 2018 NFL Draft was already going to be somewhat of a roller-coaster ride for UF's Antonio Callaway, but it sounds like the prized receiver might have found himself in deep water yet again, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Former Florida WR Antonio Callaway -- who some considered as talented as any WR in this draft -- tested positive for marijuana at the combine, NFL sources told ESPN. Callaway’s new agent Malki Kawa said it was for a diluted sample. Callaway hired Kawa about two weeks ago.

In his two seasons at Florida in which he played, Callaway racked up 89 catches for 1,399 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 15.7 yards a catch. As a return man, Callaway had 54 punt returns for 653 yards (12.1 avg.) and two touchdowns.

Antonio Callaway was an electric football player and everyone knows that. The problem is everything else. We all know Callaway has had problems with staying clean off the field. In between his freshman and sophomore year, he faced sexual assault allegations, but the charges were dropped before the 2016 season. He was also cited for marijuana possession in May of 2017 and pleaded no contest to paraphernalia possession in July of 2017.

And then there’s the credit card scandal. The reason Callaway did not play more than two seasons is because he was involved in the credit card fraud scandal and was indefinitely suspended. Following the incident, Callaway elected to forgo the rest of his eligibility and try his hand in the league.

