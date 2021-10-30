Report: Anthony Richardson expected to start vs Georgia

Anthony Richardson is expected to make his first career start Saturday against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs today in Jacksonville. Matt Zenitz was the first to report the news.

A former four-star recruit, Richardson replaced starter Emory Jones two weekends ago in a loss to LSU and accounted for four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing).

Mullen was asked repeatedly the past two weeks what his plan would be at quarterback moving forward but he was understandably hesitant to divulge a plan.

"We're going to keep playing them the same way," Mullen said when asked on Monday before the game. "We plan on playing both of the guys like we have."

Jones has been the starting quarterback in each of the Gators' first seven games. The fourth-year junior, however, has become embattled this season while throwing nine interceptions to 10 touchdown passes. Jones' 138.2 passer rating is 10th among SEC quarterbacks, while his nine interceptions lead the conference.

Richardson has completed 21-of 37 (57%) of his pass attempts for 392 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. He's added 348 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries.

His first assignment is a difficult one. Georgia brings the nation's No. 1 defense to Jacksonville. The Dawgs come in allowing just 6.6 points per game and have yet to allow a team to score more than 13.