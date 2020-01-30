According to a report by the Gainesville Sun's Pat Dooley, Charlie Strong could be on his way back to Gainesville.

Keep hearing Charlie Strong is about to join our community again as an analyst for Dan Mullen. One of my favorite people.

The former Florida defensive coordinator would reportedly join Dan Mullen's staff as an analyst.

Strong was recently the South Florida head coach, however, was terminated after three years on the job. Prior to his time at USF, Strong coached Texas for three years and four years at Louisville.

Strong previously coached at Florida from 2003-2009. He has not been an assistant since being UF's defensive coordinator in 2009.