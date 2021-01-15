GatorsTerritory - Report: Christian Robinson leaving Florida

The Florida Gators are losing a third assistant coach this offseason.

Footballscoop.com is reporting that linebackers coach Christian Robinson will join Jim Harbaugh's staff at Michigan.

Johnson went to Georgia where he played linebacker for Todd Grantham, he also worked there as a graduate assistant before moving on to Ole Miss. He rejoined Todd Grantham at Mississippi State when Grantham became Dan Mullen's defensive coordinator and he has been with Mullen and Grantham the last four seasons.

Michigan just fired defensive coordinator Don Brown and replaced him with Baltimore Ravens assistant Mike MacDonald. Robinson and MacDonald have a history together at Georgia, which is where the connection for a reunion comes from.

