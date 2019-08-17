According to Stadium's Brett McMurphy, the Gators and the Hurricanes have agreed to a home-and-home series for 2024 and 2025. UF would host the first matchup in 2024, while the Canes would host the second one in 2025.

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida and Miami's future matchup looks to be locked in.

This is the first home-and-home series in consecutive years between these two programs since 2002/2003.

The two teams are set to renew their rivalry next weekend, as they face off for the first since 2013.

The game next week will be played in Orlando at Camping World Stadium, a neutral site. The match up will kick off the 150th year in college football.