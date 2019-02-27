GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida could start the season earlier than expected.

The Gators are set to face in-state rival, Miami, in the season opener this season, however, according to a report from the Orlando Sentinel, the two sides could meet a week earlier on Aug. 24, instead of the scheduled Aug. 31 date.

If both programs were to play on the earlier date, both Florida and Miami would need approval from the NCAA - an approval from the governing body would allow both teams to start fall camp earlier.

The game is set to take place at Camping World Stadium this summer. This will be the first meeting between the Gators and the Hurricanes since 2013 - Miami won that meeting in Miami Gardens, Fla.

University of Florida has not commented about the supposed date change.