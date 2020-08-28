GatorsTerritory - UF's Colin Castleton reportedly granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA

OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription, receive two additional months for FREE!

Mike Staff's staff will have another option in the front court for the 2020-21 season, as former Michigan forward Colin Castleton was reportedly granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA.

Stadium's Jeff Goodman reported the news on Friday morning.

A former top-100 prospect in the class of 2018, the 6-foot-11, 235-pound Castleton teamed up with the Gators in late April after spending two seasons in Ann Arbor. He appeared in 44 games for the Wolverines, averaging 3.1 points and 2.4 rebounds, and knocked down nearly 60 percent of his shots as well.

Last season, Castleton also scored in double figures against Iowa State and Houston Baptist. The former four-star prospect is brimming with long-term potential due to his intriguing blend of versatility, mobility and athleticism in the frontcourt.

Castleton, who spent his prep career at Daytona Beach (Fla.) Father Lopez, racked up nearly 20 offers during the recruiting process, including ones from Georgia, Xavier, Clemson, Illinois and Rutgers. He will enter the upcoming season with two years of eligibility remaining.

"Standing at 6-foot-11, but a quality athlete that moves much better for someone of his physical stature, Castleton is a frontline prospect that can play facing the basket and with his back to it," Rivals National Analyst Corey Evans said in April. "He can be used in small ball lineups as the lone big man, but also in lineups that throw multiple bigs thanks to his ability to pass and also shoot beyond 15-feet."

