OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription, receive two additional months for FREE!

Former head coach and offensive coordinator, Garrick McGee, is reportedly joining Dan Mullen's staff as a defensive analyst, GatorsTerritory confirms.

Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman first reported the news on Friday evening.

McGee, who most recently coached Missouri's wide receivers in 2019, spent two seasons as UAB's head coach (2012-13) and then had stints as the offensive coordinator of Arkansas, Louisville and Illinois as well. He coordinated with Todd Grantham in Louisville, and is expected to assist him in game-planning and scouting opposing offenses during his time with the Gators.

A product of Tulsa, Oklahoma, McGee is a former college quarterback who strapped up the pads for Arizona State, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M and Oklahoma, respectively.

Despite losing Jamar Chaney to Mississippi State, McGee is Florida's second hire this week. According to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, former Syracuse and UConn head coach, Paul Pasqualoni, recently accepted an off-field role as a special assistant to Dan Mullen. He was previously the defensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions as well.

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.