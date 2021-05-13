GatorsTerritory - Report: Gators add home game to 2021-22 schedule

The Florida Gators 2021-22 basketball schedule is far from complete but the non-conference schedule continues to take shape. According to a report from Jon Rothstein, the Gators' will add a home game with Milwaukee on November 18.

Florida will also get a game back with Oklahoma that was canceled during the 2020-21 season. Florida will reportedly travel to Norman to take on the Sooners in 2021. Florida's original home-and-home with the Sooners set a matchup between Lon Kruger and the program he helped build but was canceled due to COVID concerns in 2020. Kruger coached the Gators from 1990-96, leading Florida to its first Final Four in 1994.

The Gators have had a lot of movement in the offseason. Florida had four players enter the transfer portal, which is becoming increasingly normal in college basketball, and saw two assistant coaches leave for head coaching positions. Florida is close to hiring replacements for those two positions, according to sources close to Gators Territory.

The Gators have also added four transfers in Myreon Jones, Brandon McKissic , Phlandrous Fleming, and C.J. Felder.