Florida forward Keyontae Johnson is coming back for his junior year, but Andrew Nembhard may not.

The sophomore point guard has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, according to Rivals.com Basketball Recruiting Analyst Corey Evans, but could still return to UF for the 2020-21 season.

“After speaking things over with my friends and family, I have decided to enter my name into the 2020 NBA Draft,” Nembhard told Evans. “I will wait to hear back for the appropriate feedback as far where I might be selected in the upcoming draft and have left the door open for my return to Florida in the fall.”

The news was first reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Nembhard started 67 games at UF, averaging 11.2 points, 5.6 assists and 1.1 steals as a sophomore.

Named to the 2019 All-SEC Freshman Team, he was the first freshman start every game since Bradley Beal (2011-12). The former five-star recruit helped the Gators secure their third straight NCAA Tournament that season with a game-winning 3-pointer against No. 9 LSU in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

Nembhard entered his name into the 2019 NBA Draft as well, but returned to school and improved his scoring average by more than three points. He posted four 20-point games, led the SEC with a 2.2 assist/turnover ratio and ranked second with 5.6 assists per game.

Johnson announced he was returning to Florida on April 14, a week after freshman Scottie Lewis. If Nembhard elects to turn pro, bigger roles will await freshmen Ques Glover and Tre Mann next season.

Glover played in 31 games as a reserve point guard last year, scoring in double figures four times and averaging 4.4 points per game. Mann, a combo guard and former five-star recruit, averaged 5.3 PPG as a freshman and scored 11 second-half points in UF's comeback win over Georgia.