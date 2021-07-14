Report: Gators to play three games against UCF

At long last the UCF Knights will get what they've been looking for — a chance at the Florida Gators on the football field.

Florida and UCF are reportedly close to signing a contract for three future games, two in Gainesville and one in Orlando, per Mike Bianchi of the Orlando Sentinel.

Florida will host UCF in 2024 and 2033, while the Gators will travel to Orlando in 2030.

Florida and UCF had previously engaged in a war of words through various media outlets over a potential home-and-home. Former UCF Atheltic Director Danny White was vehemently against playing anything other than a one-for-one home and home, while Florida wanted to have two home games to one away trip. In 2018 White wrote to Stricklin in an e-mail.

“I am open to playing anyone in the country, but shouldn’t have to put my team at a severe disadvantage by being forced to play two-for-ones or guarantee games. The system should be such that we can schedule home and homes. As someone who sits on the CFP Committee, I am asking for your help in fixing a broken model by expanding the playoff and putting an end to unfair scheduling practices.”

White left UCF to take over the Athletic Director position at Tennessee this past spring. New UCF Athletic Director Terry Mohajir reopened those negotiations and ultimately got a deal done that will see the schools separated by just 129 miles play for just the third time in history.

Florida has won both games, with the most recent being a 42-0 win in 2006. The Gators have outscored UCF 100-27 in their two meetings and the trip to Orlando in 2030 will be the first game Florida has played at UCF.