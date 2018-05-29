In a very positive development for the Florida men’s basketball program, fifth-year senior guard Jalen Hudson has withdrawn his name from the NBA Draft and will return to Gainesville for the 2018-19 season.

Jalen Hudson is returning to Florida next season, per his father. Entered 2018 NBA Draft without an agent. Huge news for Mike White and the Gators.

Hudson was the Gators’ leading scorer in 2017-18, averaging 15.5 points per game in his first season competing at UF. Hudson transferred to UF in 2016 and sat out the 2016-17 season after two seasons at Virginia Tech.

Hudson became the first Gator ever to win three SEC Player of the Week honors in a season and was named to the PK80 All-Tournament Team after scoring 35 points in UF’s double overtime win vs. Gonzaga and posting a double-double against Duke. Hudson also had a 27-point outburst in the Gators’ win at Alabama the final week of the regular season.

With Hudson’s return the Florida will have four players who started at least 19 games last in the 2017-18 season on its roster next season.