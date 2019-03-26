GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Following Florida’s round of 32 loss to two-seeded Michigan it looks like the Gators roster is going to look even more different heading into next season.

The Gators are already losing three seniors following this past season and now Stone after he suffered a torn ACL on January 19 in the second half of Florida’s victory over at Georgia.

Stone will be eligible to play immediately wherever he decides to go as he will be a graduate transfer.He had his fair share of ups and downs throughout his final season and finished his final season averaging 6.1 points per game and 3.9 rebounds per game.

For his career Stone appeared in 85 games at Florida with 39 starts, averaging 6.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game with a .394 3-point field goal percentage. He finishes with a total of 526 points scored and 288 rebounds. His career high came in the 2016-17 season where he scored 23 points at Ole Miss.

“Keith has been a part of three NCAA Tournament teams and a lot of wins,” head coach Mike White said. “He has represented the Florida program the right way, and we wish him nothing but the best.”