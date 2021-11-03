Report: Keyontae Johnson weighing options for his future

Keyontae Johnson is deciding whether to try and get medically cleared to play professionally or cash in a $5 million insurance policy, according to a report from the Associated Press.

Johnson last played for Florida on December 12, 2020, against Florida State. Johnson collapsed to the floor coming out of a timeout and was rushed to a hospital in Tallahassee.

Johnson was able to return to the team in an off-court role but has not been cleared to play basketball by UF. Now, the Associated Press reports that Johnson had a $5 million dollar insurance policy that went into effect in July of 2020.

The policy, as outlined by the AP, would allow for Johnson to take steps to pursue a professional career, either in the NBA or overseas, while still being eligible to reverse course and cash in on the insurance policy. It's not uncommon for a player like Johnson, who was the preseason SEC Player of the Year before the 2020 season, to take out an insurance policy like this when they return to school.

The Associated Press noted this in its story.

"Football and men’s basketball players can be insured for up to $10 million. Tokio Marine HCC, based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is the program administrator, according to the NCAA.

Former South Carolina running back Marcus Lattimore filed a claim on a $1.7 million disability insurance policy he took out in college. Former Florida defensive tackle Ed Chester was one of the first college players to benefit from an insurance policy. Chester collected $1 million in 1999 after suffering a knee injury during his senior year."



