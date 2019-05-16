Report: Lamical Perine in potential legal issue
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Not even 24 hours after Dan Mullen opened up about Florida’s recent run of negative headlines, another player is in the news.
According to a report by the Gainesville Sun’s Robbie Andreu, Gators running back Lamical Perine reportedly pulled the arm of a tow truck driver who attempted to tow his mother’s car.
GatorsTerritory has made a request for the report, even though it doesn’t seem like this was a serious altercation that could lead to a charge of battery:
In the Gainesville Sun report, State Attorney Bill Cervone did not think anything will come from it.
"That is bullsh--. There’s a certain amount of touching that is not intended to be a criminal matter," Cervone stated in the report. "I could put my arm on your shoulder as I walk past you and technically that’s battery. Some people revel in something that’s not a big deal. It’s a football player and it becomes the end of the world.”
Perine has not been charged.