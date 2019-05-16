GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Not even 24 hours after Dan Mullen opened up about Florida’s recent run of negative headlines, another player is in the news.

According to a report by the Gainesville Sun’s Robbie Andreu, Gators running back Lamical Perine reportedly pulled the arm of a tow truck driver who attempted to tow his mother’s car.

GatorsTerritory has made a request for the report, even though it doesn’t seem like this was a serious altercation that could lead to a charge of battery:

In the Gainesville Sun report, State Attorney Bill Cervone did not think anything will come from it.



