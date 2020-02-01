According to a report by The Athletic's Chris Vannini, Florida tight ends coach Larry Scott is slated to become the head coach at Howard.

One Gators coach looks to be on the move.

SOURCE: Florida TE coach Larry Scott will be the new head coach at Howard, a person with knowledge of the situation tells The Athletic. Scott went 4-2 as Miami's interim head coach in 2015 and has been at Tennessee and Florida since then.

Scott came to Florida to coach the tight ends after being an assistant at Tennessee. During his time in Gainesville, Scott has done a. good job develop a group that was underproductive prior to his arrival. The unit went from being underwhelming to seeing one of its own, Kyle Pitts, become a mismatch nightmare for opponents, leading the team in receiving yards.

Prior to his stint at Tennessee, Scott served as Miami's interim head coach, where he lea the Hurricanes to a 4-2 record.

Scott was on campus on Saturday recruiting during the Gators' junior day. He was one of the lead recruiters for the Polk County/Tampa area, while also recruiting tight ends to Gainesville.

Scott was also one of Dee Beckwith's main recruiter. The 2020 three-star athlete was mostly in contact with Scott or Dan Mullen. Beckwith officially visited the Gators last weekend.