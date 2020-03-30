The NCAA Division I Council has approved a blanket waiver for all spring-sport athletes.

According to a report by The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach, the NCAA made the decision on Monday evening to grant an extra year of eligibility to spring sports athletes.

Auerbach's report states that, "schools will be able to offer less (or zero) aid or match what they provided this year. Up to each school for each athlete."

So what does it mean to the roster limit?

The NCAA is allowing teams to have more members on its roster for the upcoming 2021 season, which basically scraps the roster limit. However this does not apply to all classes, this only applies to seniors - the athletes who were on their last year of eligibility.

This only affects spring sports athletes, this does not include any athlete that played winter sports this past season.