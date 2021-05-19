REPORT: NCAA to allow full capacity stadiums for NCAA Tournament

The Florida Gators may be playing in front of a capacity crow at Florida Ballpark in the near future.

According to a report from D1Baseball founder Kendall Rogers, the NCAA is set to announce that the upcoming NCAA Softball and Baseball tournaments will be allowed to have 100-percent capacity at the host sites.

Florida softball is the No. 4 National seed, meaning they will host the Gainesville Regional and Super Regional if they advance. The Gator baseball team is currently No. 9 in the country and almost assured a Regional host, while they could still work their way into a National Seed, with the opportunity to host both a Regional and Super Regional.

Gators Territory has learned that Florida is expected to follow the new NCAA guidelines and allow full capacity at both softball and baseball for the NCAA Tournament.