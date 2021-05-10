 GatorsTerritory - REPORT: Tim Tebow signing with Jacksonville Jaguars
REPORT: Tim Tebow signing with Jacksonville Jaguars

Nick de la Torre • GatorsTerritory
@delatorre

Tim Tebow is back in the National Football League, signing a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Ian Rapoport of ESPN.

Tebow — who will be 34 years old when the season begins — is getting a second chance at the NFL thanks in part to his former college head coach, Urban Meyer, taking over in Jacksonville. With the Jaguars spending the No. 1 overall pick on Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Tebow won't be back in the league throwing passes, rather he'll be looking to catch them as a tight end. Tebow was a polarizing figure while at Florida and during his time in the NFL. He was reluctant when coaches or the media brought up a move to tight end during his first run in the league but now at 33 years old and recently retired from baseball, will give the position change a shot in order at another chance of playing in the NFL.

The former Florida Gators tight end was drafted by Josh McDaniel and the Denver Broncos with the 25th overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. Tebow played nine games during his rookie campaign in 2010. He scored his first touchdown on October 17th, a five-yard rush against the New York Jets. He threw his first touchdown on his first career NFL pass, a three-yard strike against the Kansas City Chiefs on November 14, 2010. Tebow made his first start on December 19 against the Oakland Raiders. He completed 8-of-16 passes for 138 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown pass. He also rushed for 78 yards, 40 of which came on a touchdown run in the first quarter of the game. It was the longest touchdown run for a quarterback in Broncos history and the longest touchdown run in NFL history for a quarterback in his first start. Tebow started the final three games of his rookie season but was once again a backup when the 2011 season began.

The Broncos started the season 1-4, Tebow was named the new starting quarterback and miraculously the Broncos started winning games. Tebow won his first game as a starter — an overtime win over the Miami Dolphins and led the Broncos to an AFC West championship. Tebow and the Broncos defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the playoffs. Despite the success, Tebow was traded to the New York Jets in 2012 where he received little playing time before being released after the season. He signed contracts with the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles but didn't stick on either roster.

With his NFL career seemingly at a dead end, Tebow wanted to return to his first sport, baseball. He had not played baseball competitively since his junior year of high school in 2005. Tebow signed a minor league contract with the New York Mets and was sent to the Mets instructional league. He homered on the very first pitch he saw in a live game. In 2017 Tebow was optioned to the Class A Columbia Fireflies, where he once again homered in his first at bat. Tebow hit .222 with three home runs and 22 RBI before advancing to the Class A-advanced St. Lucie Mets, where, you guessed it, he homered in his first at bat. Tebow was given a Major League Spring training invite prior to the 2018 season, where he hit just .056 (1-18) but was sent to Double A. Tebow was once again homered in his first at bat for his new team and was playing well enough to be named an All-Star at the AA level. His season was cut short when he broke his hamate bone in his right hand. Tebow missed most of the 2019 season with a pinky injury and the minor leagues didn't have a season in 2020.

Tebow announced his retirement from baseball on February 17, 2021. He hit .222 during his career in the Mets' minor leagues.


