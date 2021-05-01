 GatorsTerritory - Report: WR Trevon Grimes signs with Philadelphia as undrafted free agent
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-01 18:55:00 -0500') }} football

Report: WR Trevon Grimes signs with Philadelphia as undrafted free agent

Declan Walsh
Staff Writer

Former Gators wide receiver Trevon Grimes is officially heading to the NFL, but his journey to the next level didn't play out as he initially thought.

Shortly after the conclusion of the NFL Draft, the former five-star prospect signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent.

The famous Kyle-to-Kyle connection garnered much of the attention from Florida’s lethal aerial attack in 2020, but its deep receiving corps played an integral role in the nation’s most prolific passing offense.

Grimes, a mammoth wide receiver standing at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, served as Florida’s third-leading receiver in yards and touchdowns last season. He played his freshman season with Ohio State but returned home to the Sunshine State after limited playing time.

The Fort Lauderdale native immediately slotted into a prominent role in Gainesville, and by his senior season, he molded into a standout red zone threat.

Grimes’ nine touchdowns ranked 12th in the country, and the senior stood out with a two-touchdown, 100-yard performance against Arkansas.

The highlight of his season came streaking down the sideline at TIAA Bank Field, as Grimes astonished the CBS commentary crew with a contested touchdown grab against Georgia.

