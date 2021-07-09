Revisionist history: Examining Florida's 2006 class

This year Urban Meyer got into his recruiting bag and the class he assembled would change the course of Florida Football history. Obviously, Tim Tebow, Brandon Spikes, and Percy Harvin would highlight the class but even less-heralded players would make an impact on the team and program over the next four years.

We started with the transition class of 2005 between Ron Zook and Urban Meyer and today we continue with the class that wasn't ranked the highest but is arguably the most important recruiting class in Florida football history.

Gators Territory is looking at previous Florida recruiting classes and examining individual signees, based on how their Gator careers transpired and what the class did overall.

Carl Johnson - Played in 50 career games with 33 career starts after taking a redshirt his first season. Was a key member of the Florida offensive line.

Tim Tebow - One of, if not the best player in school history. Tebow became the first sophomore to win the Heisman, and was named the team MVP in 2007, 2008, and 2009. He played in 55 games, threw for 9,286 yards, rushed for 2,947 yards and accounted for 145 touchdowns during his career. Was a two-time First Team All-American. Tebow finished as a Heisman Finalist twice, SEC player of the Year twice, won the Manning Award in 2008, Davey O’Brien Award in 2007, was named the AP Player of the year in 2007, and was First Team All-SEC from 2007-2009.

Percy Harvin - One of the most exciting players in college football, Harvin made an instant impact as a freshman and was a highlight reel waiting to happen. Saw action in 36 games with 26 starts in three seasons...Owns the record for most career yards rushing by a Florida wide receiver (1,852) and the most rushing yards in a single season by a UF receiver (858 yards in 2007). Was an All-American in 2008.

Brandon Spikes - Appeared in 47 games with 39 starts at linebacker. Collected 307 total tackles (178 solo) in his career. Registered 31.5 tackles for loss, including 6.5 QB sacks. Spikes was a First Team All-American as a senior and was the heart and soul of the Florida defense.

Chevon Walker - The No. 5 rated running back in the country, Walker never lived up to the hype in Gainesville. He redshirted his first year on campus but only had 14 yards on four carries in his redshirt freshman year and transferred in 2007.

Dustin Doe - Appeared in 52 games during his career with 18 starts. Led all freshmen with 22 tackles in 2006 and was a key member on special teams during the 2006 National Championship run.

Corey Hobbs - Played three seasons for the Gators before quitting football to attend law school.

Terron Sanders - It took a couple of years but Sanders became an impact player on the defensive line. He started nearly every game at defensive tackle during the 2008 National Championship season.

Jamar Hornsby - The No. 6 rated safety in the country, Hornsby was kicked off the team after pleading no contest to charges of credit card fraud. Hornsby went to junior college where he was an All-American before transferring to Ole Miss. He never saw action for the Rebels and was dismissed from the team following an arrest for an assault.

Justin Williams - Played receiver and safety during his time at Florida. Saw action in 46 games during his career with 11 receptions for 103 yards and two touchdowns, as well as 24 total tackles on defense.

Jacques Rickerson - A top-150 recruit who was kicked off the team in 2008 following his arrest on a felony battery charge.

Jarred Fayson - Had just one catch in two seasons with Florida and transferred to Illinois.

Bryan Thomas - Appeared in 17 games for the Gators on special teams and as a backup at safety

Trent Pupello - Didn’t see action during his two seasons in Gainesville while prating at tight end and defensive end. Transferred to USF.

Brandon Antwine - Appeared in 35 games with four career starts… Registered 26 tackles, 13 solo, and 13 assisted, with 3.5 tackles for loss, one pass deflection, and one sack.

Jim Barrie - The No. 15 offensive tackle in the class, Barrie played in just one game before a knee injury would ultimately end his career. Berrie went on to finish law school and if now an attorney.

Jermaine Cunningham - Saw action in 45 games at Florida, with 38 career starts. Recorded 152 tackles, 80 solo, and 72 assisted in his career at UF. Additionally tallied 34.0 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks, seven pass deflections, five forced fumbles, one interception, and a fumble recovery during his tenure with the Gators. Finished his career tied for 10th in the UF record books for career sacks (19.5) with teammate Carlos Dunlap.

Riley Cooper - A two-way athlete playing both football and baseball, Cooper first became known as Tim Tebow’s roommate before making his own impact at receiver. Appeared in 51 games with 27 starts. Finished his career at Florida with 81 receptions for 1,496 yards. Surpassed the 1,000-yard career mark in the win over Georgia in 2009. Averaged over 18 yards per reception. Tallied 18 touchdowns over four years, including half of those in his senior season. Tallied four career 100+ receiving yard performances

Marcus Gilbert - Played in 52 games and made 30 career starts during his tenure as a Gator.

A.J. Jones - Appeared in 50 games for the Gators and made 40 career starts. Collected 162 total tackles in his career, including 15.0 tackles-for-loss and five sacks. Recorded the three interceptions in his career, all in 2009

Mon Williams - Played in eight games as a freshman but his 2007 season was lost after an ACL tear. Appeared in one game in 2008 before transferring. Williams died suddenly and tragically at the age of 31.

Brandon James - Made an instant impact on special teams and left school as the most dangerous returner in school history. James finished his career with four SEC and 11 school records for various career kick return and yardage marks, and probably isn’t welcome in Knoxville, Tennessee for the damage he did to the Vols on a yearly basis.

Markihe Anderson - Appeared in 49 games, with three starts at cornerback...Collected 63 total tackles, 46 solo and 17 assisted

Maurice Hurt - Started 17 games during his Florida career and played in 41 overall

Lawrence Marsh - Saw action in 40 games at Florida, recording 18 starts… Recorded 50 tackles, 23 solo and 27 assisted...Owns 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 quarterback sacks.

Derrick Robinson - Signed with the Kansas City Royals out of high school after he was selected with the first pick in the fourth round of the 2006 MLB Draft.

Wondy Pierre-Louis - Appeared in 52 games, with 17 starts. Collected 71 total tackles, 47 solo. Had three career interceptions for a total of 47 return yards...Scored on his first career interception versus Georgia in 2007



