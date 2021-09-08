Rewind: Watching UF-FAU for the third time

Last night, I decided to take one more look at Florida versus FAU after the Gators came away victorious 35-14. Florida proved to be successful in the run game, but still needs work on defense and special teams. Below is a collection of my thoughts after watching the game for the third time.

Offense:

The offensive tempo was refreshing. Although FAU was an inferior opponent, Florida went with an up-tempo attack spearheaded by an elite stable of running backs. When running the ball, Florida's outside zone concepts worked wonders as the Gators got their playmakers in space, causing big plays often. One of those playmakers was Tampa running back Malik Davis, who looked like his 2017 self, if not better.

After Davis' performance on Saturday night, it is no question why the staff stuck by him despite his struggles in 2019 and 2020. The redshirt senior provides a spark in both the run and pass game and brings a veteran presence to a relatively young Florida offense.

Mullen had success when running the ball from under center, especially with single back sets in 12 personnel. The Gators had success when they actively tried to run the ball downhill. The single back sets were rare, but when UF lined up and executed, the results were impressive.

Starting quarterback Emory Jones has work to do with his reads. Too often, Jones will stare down the first option or key on a wide receiver. For Jones, this issue is fixable, although it will take more in-game time. The redshirt junior's first interception was awful, but the second was just a late (but right) read and an underthrow. Jones' footwork is crafty, but other parts of his game must come along.

Moving to the other quarterback that saw valuable reps, Anthony Richardson will be a Heisman-caliber quarterback when his time comes. The Gainesville product is electric with the ball in his hands. Major Cam Newton vibes. Richardson still needs some finesse on his throws, but the arm talent is all there.

Going into the Alabama game, Florida will need a wide receiver to breakout. If not, the offense could look very bleak. There are no longer two bailout options on third down with Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney, so Florida has MASSIVE shoes to fill in that department. Jacob Copeland, Xzavier Henderson, Justin Shorter and Trent Whittemore could each take over this much-needed role.

Redshirt senior Rick Wells played well, racking up 36 yards on five receptions. The Jacksonville native scored his first touchdown as a Gator and contributed after being buried on the depth chart for much of his time in Gainesville.





Dan Mullen ran a similar screen concept over and over throughout the night. Seriously, I lost count on how many times Mullen called the play. In my opinion, this was due to the wide receivers not being able to gain separation and trying to ease the quarterbacks into the game plan. With the running game back to normal, empty sets were less prevalent compared to 2020 but were still used often.

The Gators' offensive line looked much improved in pass protection and looked significantly better in the run game. After week one, Florida holds the #1 rushing offense in the entire NCAA with 400 yards rushing. What is a small accolade now but could be a sign for a switch back to Mullen's traditional run-first scheme after the early struggles in the passing game.

All-in-all, the Florida offense looks to be a work in progress, one that must make a significant jump by the time Alabama rolls into Gainesville on September 18.





Defense:

Overall, the first-team defense looked better than in 2020, but the bar is on the floor. The Florida front seven demands attention, as playmakers come in all shapes and sizes in the trenches for the Gators. Despite the group's solid performance, the Gators failed to set the edge as Florida got burned multiple times as they failed to contain the N'kosi Perry and the FAU running backs.

In 2021, Linebacker is a position of concern, especially in coverage. Gaps often went unfilled, a problem that dated back to camp. The room is filled with talent in Ventrell Miller, Mahamoud Diabate, Jeremiah Moon, Ty'Ron Hopper and Derek Wingo, but each of them must take steps to improve on the minute details about the position.

With this in mind, I would like to see Diwun Black get more tread at MONEY backer because of his coverage prowess, but that is a few weeks away at a minimum.

Speaking of Diabate, Getting to watch him back on the edge makes me wonder what could have been since he moved to inside linebacker. His speed rush owns any competition, and he looks much more comfortable when he rushes the passer.

The cornerback two spot is up in the air. JUCO transfer Jadarrius Perkins looked good out there but played a lot at STAR. Elijah Blades was injured early on and did not get many reps. Avery Helm took his lumps and got beat multiple times. Jason Marshall held his own in the time he played. A shoo-in talent has yet to be revealed, so the Gators may experience some growing pains after the loss of veteran Jaydon Hill.

Going back to the front seven, Zachary Carter is an elite strongside defensive end and will be a staple on this year's defense. The new additions in Anotnio Valentino and Daquan Newkirk shored up the inside, allowing Florida to stop the opposing run attack.

In the secondary, Trey Dean is a heat-seeking missile. Florida fans have been missing out on good safety play for some time now, and Dean may be the best UF has seen at the position since the Mullen tenure began. Rashad Torrence and Mordecai McDaniel saw significant time on the backend as well.

The Gators' third-down defense was indeed better in the second half, thanks to a few drops from FAU.

Florida's defense did its job for a large portion of the game, not allowing points until the 4th quarter where FAU scored twice in garbage time. There are still fundamental issues with the defense, such as gap control and contain that must be addressed.

Special Teams:

Right off the bat, kickoffs are a concern. For Florida to not have one kicker able to get it out of the endzone is rough, especially when field position is of utmost importance in the SEC. Moving on, redshirt senior Chris Howard should remain the field-goal/PAT specialist.

Xzavier Henderson is a stud punt returner on the heels of his epic track speed. Decision-making could be a concern here (fielding inside your own 10-yard line while running backward), but the good outweighs the bad.

