Richardson addresses transfer concerns following FSU win

Ever since Anthony Richardson scampered 75 yards like a gazelle down the right sideline in Florida’s season-opener against FAU, the UF fan base collectively imagined his 6-foot-4 frame fitted into a suit and ready to receive the Heisman trophy.

In a blood-pressure spiking season full of and infuriating interceptions and remarkably inventive ways to lose, Anthony Richardson was a rare vessel of optimism that championed Florida’s ambitions for the future.

But after his outstanding Week 8 performance against LSU was spoiled by the porous Gators rushing defense, Richardson’s post-game comments left many concerned with his status as a Gator going forward.

“I can’t really speak on that,” Richardson said Oct. 16 regarding his transfer prospects. “Time is the only thing that tells. Right now I’m a Gator."

Between Richardson’s rumored departure and Florida holding the lowest ranked recruiting class in the conference following Dan Mullen’s sacking, UF's once-promising future seemed to be crumbling.

However, in Florida’s final outing of the afternoon, where Richardson entered at half time and led the Gators to a fierce, spirited victory over Florida State, the young quarterback offered a more assured answer about his future in Gainesville.

“Yeah, I’m a Gator,” Richardson said when asked about his commitment to the Florida program, an answer he repeated being asked whether he was returning next season.

Richardson injected himself into the quarterback conversation immediately after his breakout performance, and following an LSU loss where his nearly flawless performance stood in contrast with Emory Jones’ error-prone first half, Richardson seemed to have secured the job going forward.

But due to injuries and coaching staff preference, Florida’s No. 15 would only start one game in 2021 (Georgia) and was often saddled to the bench with nebulous injury concerns. Many worried that this convoluted quarterback competition may sour Richardson on the Florida program, especially after strong rumors that Richardson would start Saturday went unfulfilled.

The freshman seemed unbothered by the arrangement, however, even finding a bright side to his time sitting in the Swamp.

“Maybe that was God telling me that I need to sit down and watch and become a better leader,” Richardson said. “Everything happens for a reason, so it is what it is.”

The poor product on the field also called Richardson’s future into doubt, as the Gators limped to a 2-6 conference record and looked a long ways off from competing at a championship level. Richardson’s remarkable talent would likely see him welcomed at almost any program around the country, and some worried he’d leave for greener pastures than the browning Swamp of Gainesville.

The Gainesville native never seemed to lose faith in his hometown staff, however, as he expressed his love for former head coach Dan Mullen and was confounded by his dismissal.

“I was a little surprised when it happened, that was my head coach who recruited me,” Richardson said. “I really loved that guy. But at the end of the day, you gotta realize it’s a business. So they had to make a decision and we have to live with that.”

Richardson’s second-half performance, paired with an excellent showing from the UF defense, ensures that the Gators will go bowling in a month’s time. So beyond the impending coaching changes and reconstruction of the recruiting class, Richardson and his teammates’ attention lies in winning their third bowl game of the last four seasons.

“We just gotta focus on keeping our energy right,” Richardson said about preparing for bowl season. “A lot of things can come into play, but staying focused and maintaining the right energy is what we’ve gotta do.”

