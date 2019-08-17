During Florida's Friday Night Lights camp on July 27, more than half of the program's 2020 commits were in attendance for the event.

That trip allowed UF's pledges to not only continue to develop their bond, but it also opened up an opportunity for some of them to schedule a common date for their official visits.

As GT reported earlier this week, a trio of prospects committed to the Gators locked in their OVs for a marquee matchup this season.

Following a preseason meeting with Vanguard, Anthony Richardson revealed that he will also be utilizing his official to Florida for that game as well.

