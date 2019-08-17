News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-17 11:07:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Richardson locks in OV to UF, discusses bond amongst Florida's commits

F3cwggzkxedgwbqynam1
Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

During Florida's Friday Night Lights camp on July 27, more than half of the program's 2020 commits were in attendance for the event.

That trip allowed UF's pledges to not only continue to develop their bond, but it also opened up an opportunity for some of them to schedule a common date for their official visits.

As GT reported earlier this week, a trio of prospects committed to the Gators locked in their OVs for a marquee matchup this season.

Following a preseason meeting with Vanguard, Anthony Richardson revealed that he will also be utilizing his official to Florida for that game as well.

Nec3ilzcdwpz5ammk0lt
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}