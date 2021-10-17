Richardson, Mullen attest to Jones’ character after benching

CLICK HERE to sign up for a premium subscription at Gators Territory!

As Anthony Richardson slung an eleven-yard touchdown pass into arms of Dameon Pierce to tie the score at 35 on Saturday, Emory Jones was seen on the sidelines saluting his heir apparent for a job well done.

After surviving a whirlwind of transfer rumors and two frustrating seasons in a backup role, Jones entered the season with the long-awaited starting position unwavering confidence from head coach Dan Mullen.

But a largely disappointing season has eroded Gator nation’s confidence in the junior quarterback — Jones has tossed nine interceptions through just seven games, the most in a season for a UF QB since Jeff Driskel in 2014.

His second pick of the afternoon, an errant pass into double coverage that was returned for a pick-six, forced Mullen’s hand: Anthony Richardson was chosen to start the rest of the game.

But while the long-term implications of this decision are still unfolding, Jones handled his benching with remarkable maturity and, as seen through his actions and the testimony of his teammates, remained an excellent teammate through the end of Florida’s 49-42 loss against LSU.

“The conversation with me and Emory, he’s like, ‘Go out there and do your thing,’” Richardson said on Saturday. “‘Go out there and play ball.’ Because that’s what we both know how to do.”

Jones and Richardson have maintained a close, well-documented relationship throughout the season, with the pair praising each other following Florida’s season-opening victory over FAU. And even after being benched for the first time this season, Jones was seen in good spirits, cheering and encouraging his fellow quarterback from the sidelines and pushing for a Gators comeback.

Jones’ character faced its stiffest test late in the fourth quarter, as after sitting out for three straight possessions he was inserted on a 3rd and 13 with the Gators trailing by seven deep in their own territory. The cold quarterback stepped up in the game, hung in the pocket and found Justin Shorter darting over the middle for a massive first down pickup.

“He (Richardson) goes down and you just see the maturity of Emory.” Mullen said. “I don’t think anybody can understand how big of a play that was, that Emory made for a quarterback. In that situation to come up and make that play that he made.”

And after two more plays, Jones ceded the reins back to Richardson and returned to cheering on his teammates from the sidelines.

Richardson further commended Jones and emphasized the offense’s confidence in Jones’ preparation and poise on the third-down conversion.

“It’s just preparation.” Richardson said about Jones’ mentality on third down. “We’re both in the hotel room together. We study the whole game plan together. We laugh, we joke, we know what to expect.”

Mullen has suggested that he still has a decision to make before Florida’s next game against Georgia on Oct. 30, and while Jones seems to be second-choice on the field, Mullen, Richardson and the ESPN cameras seem to indicate his character and conduct as a teammate is top-class.

Stay tuned to Gators Territory.