Rick Wells making the most of sixth season

It was just a little bubble screen down in the red zone, but when Rick Wells caught the ball and looked up there was nothing but green grass between him and the end zone. The walk into the end zone last Saturday doesn't top the one that Rick Wells took across a stage last May after he earned a degree from the University of Florida, but like the degree, it was the combination of years of hard work, dedication, and perseverance.

Rick Wells camped at Florida when Will Muschamp was the head coach. He was one of Jim McElwain's first commitments after taking over at Florida. He's caught passes from Austin Appleby and Luke Del Rio. Improbably, he's still in Gainesville, getting the chance to live out his dream as a Florida Gator. Wells' career didn't start off on the right foot. There were several off the field incidents and then a coaching change. His new coach wondered aloud if Wells was going to make it. If he was going to buy into a new system or if he'd find a new program and a fresh start.

“The journey has been a lot of ups and downs and just seeing so many guys do it the right way, seeing so many guys do it the wrong way. Just picking up on things trying to put it into my life and trying to be the best person I can be," Wells said. "It’s been a long road, but I feel like it’s been a great one. A lot of learned lessons to better myself as a person and a player.”

Wells didn't play his first two years on campus and only had himself to blame for that. He caught just one pass in 2018 and was again suspended for the 2019 season opener before truly buying into Mullen's program. Even then he was buried on the depth chart.

"He bought all into the program, and I saw a change in him, and then all of a sudden he got stuck kind of behind some guys even though he bought in," Mullen said. "But it never deterred him, and he just, you know, I mean he kept battling and kept working."

It would have been understood, if not expected, for Wells to transfer. He'd been at Florida for three years and had a single catch to show for it. Surely he could go somewhere else to be featured and finish out his career.

It's just not how he was raised and the idea never crossed his mind.

“My family just preaches loyalty, really. We got a saying in our family, it’s called we all we got. Loyalty over love. So, I mean, that’s what I go by. Loyalty over love," Wells said.

"I mean everything I’ve been through, transferring never came through my mind. The way I grew up, I grew up on loyalty. They’ve been loyal to me so I’m loyal to Gator Nation. So why not stick with them? Transferring was never an idea of mine."

Wells hauled in 12 passes as a senior in 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA gave all seniors the opportunity to return to school and not count against their team's 85-scholarship limit. It gave Wells the chance to return to Florida for another season of football.

Wells is already making the most of his sixth and final season. He came into the 2021 with 15 career catches but had five in the season opener. This promises to be the most prominent role that Wells will have in orange and blue. It's been

“Very grateful, man," Wells said. "I would say God is good. It’s better being here than being back home, God is good.”