T.J. McCoy, a redshirt-junior with Dan Mullen and the Gators, was named to the Rimington Trophy Spring Watch List on Wednesday afternoon.

A graduate of Groveland (Fla.) South Lake, the 6-foot-1, 314-pound McCoy started nine games in 2017 before going down with an unfortunate season-ending injury.

McCoy has appeared in 16 games over the past seasons in a UF uniform, with 13 of those appearances being starts.

This also marks the second consecutive year that McCoy was named to the Rimington Watch List.

The following statement was released to the media:

"The Rimington Trophy is awarded to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I-A football. Dave Rimington is said by many to be the best college lineman of all-time.

The winner will be selected by determining the consensus All-American center pick from three existing All-America teams. The honor will be presented on January 12, 2019 in Lincoln, Neb."

Coming out of high school, McCoy possessed additional offers from N.C. State, which he was committed to at one time, Rutgers, South Florida, Florida Atlantic and Navy among others.