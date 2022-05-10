Riopelle Tabbed SEC Co-Player of the Week

Riopelle slashed .533/.556/1.133 with a 1.689 OPS and team-best eight RBI to power Florida to a 4-0 record and a three-game series sweep at Mississippi State.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – University of Florida catcher BT Riopelle was named the Southeastern Conference Co-Player of the Week on Monday afternoon, as announced by the SEC office.

Monday's accolade marks the first-career weekly SEC honor for Riopelle and the fifth overall for the Gators this season.

Riopelle slashed .533/.556/1.133 with a 1.689 OPS to power Florida to a 4-0 record and a three-game series sweep at Mississippi State last week – the program's first road sweep since the final week of the 2019 regular season. His 1.133 slugging percentage, 17 total bases and eight RBI paced the Gators. Riopelle also added two home runs, three doubles, four runs and two walks to his resume.

In the series opener in Starkville on Friday, the Marietta, Ga. native posted a career-high six RBI with one home run and one double. Riopelle was also excellent defensively during the series at Mississippi State, catching all 27 innings behind the plate while throwing out one would-be base stealer and picking off another Bulldog runner at first base.

As a result of the strong offensive week, Riopelle is now batting .312/.376/.624 on the year with 14 home runs, one triple, five doubles, 45 RBI, 27 runs, 13 walks and four stolen bases. He paces all SEC catchers in slugging percentage, home runs and RBI.

Below is a complete list of Gators garnering 2022 SEC weekly honors.

Florida Baseball 2022 SEC Weekly Honors

LHP Hunter Barco– SEC Pitcher of the Week (Feb. 21)

INF Colby Halter– SEC Co-Player of the Week (Feb. 28)

RHP Brandon Sproat– SEC Pitcher of the Week (March 7)

RHP Blake Purnell– SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

(April 11) C BT Riopelle– SEC Co-Player of the Week (May 9)