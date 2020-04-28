Rising junior out of Polk County labels UF as his leader following offer
Lakeland High School is obvsiously a program that the Florida Gators are very familiar with.
Back in the 2019 cycle — which was Dan Mullen’s first as UF’s head coach — the staff wound up signing Deyavie Hammond, Keon Zipperer and Lloyd Summerall from the school.
Last December, they were also able to secure Fenley Graham as a signee as well.
A week and a half ago, Florida took the next step with another player from the powerhouse program: Rising junior Keahnist Thompson.
"It was crazy," Thompson told GatorsTerritory. "I didn't know it was even going to happen. My coach was talking to [Gray] and then my coach told me."
