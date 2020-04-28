OFFER: Use promo code GATORS60 to receive 60 days of FREE premium access!

Lakeland High School is obvsiously a program that the Florida Gators are very familiar with.

Back in the 2019 cycle — which was Dan Mullen’s first as UF’s head coach — the staff wound up signing Deyavie Hammond, Keon Zipperer and Lloyd Summerall from the school.

Last December, they were also able to secure Fenley Graham as a signee as well.

A week and a half ago, Florida took the next step with another player from the powerhouse program: Rising junior Keahnist Thompson.

"It was crazy," Thompson told GatorsTerritory. "I didn't know it was even going to happen. My coach was talking to [Gray] and then my coach told me."