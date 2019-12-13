Too soon? Never too soon. Florid may have a bowl game yet to play, but it's never too soon to take a look at how the future may look for the Gators in 2020 - we may even see it on the field against Virginia on Dec. 30. Here is a look at some of UF's rising stars on the Florida roster. QB Emory Jones

As we mentioned in our piece about the team's most improved players earlier this week, Emory Jones has certainly shown progress from his freshman season. Jones finished by passing 25-of-38 for 267 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 224 yards on 38 runs and four touchdowns - he ended up as Florida's third leading rusher. Although Kyle Trask is the starter right now, and is set to return to Gainesville for his final season, we expect Jones to feature more in 2020. WR Jacob Copeland

Jacob Copeland did not have the most ideal career start at Florida. The redshirt freshman was hit by injuries his freshman season, which sidelined him for not only most of the season, but also saw him miss spring. The wide receiver needed time to adjust to the offense but had his breakthrough moment this year against South Carolina. The wide out finished with 266 yards and two touchdowns on 20 catches this regular season, adding four rushes for 28 yards. He came along way - from sharing a glance with Kemore Gamble to make sure he was lined up correctly to earning more reps. He still has things to learn but with Florida losing several wide receivers this offseason, Copeland will be expected to step up. RB Dameon Pierce

Lamical Perine will no longer be an option and a lot of it will fall on Dameon Pierce's shoulders. The sophomore running back had 282 yards on 48 carries and four touchdowns on the ground, while also catching 4 balls for 30 yards. Pierce's power makes him a different running threat than Perine. The Peach State runner has an ability to take a few defenders with him when he wants an extra yard or two. OL Ethan White

Nothing was given to Ethan White, he earned everything. The Florida freshman lineman's work ethic led him to the starting lineup against Vanderbilt - when Brett Heggie was hurt and Chris Bleich was gone. With Nick Buchanan graduating this season, White is expected to become a full time starter on the line in 2020. White's transformation in less than a year is quite remarkable. It will be interesting to see what another offseason with Nick Savage can do for White. DE Mohamoud Diabate

Mohamoud Diabate finished the regular season with 17 total tackles (4.5 tackles for a loss), 4.5 sacks for 43 yards, two quarterback hurries, and one forced fumble. This is quite a resume for.a freshman who spent most of his time on special teams, while taking advantage of the reps he was given on defense. Next season he will have more playing time and he will have another offseason under Nick Savage. DE Zach Carter

Zach Carter is one of Florida's most underrated players. Carter is a versatile defender that stepped up when Jabari Zuniga was sidelined. The Tampa native not only did very well this year, he is also a versatile weapon for Todd Grantham - with an ability to play inside and outside. In 2019 Carter managed to record 4.5 sacks, two pass breakups and four quarterback hurries LB James Houston



As I mentioned in our most improved players earlier this week, James Houston raised his stock this year as one of Christian Robinson's most effective blitzing linebackers. Next season, Houston will have more responsibilities on his shoulder. The South Florida native played behind David Reese but now Reese is gone. Houston is now the veteran. He finished with 37 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two quarterback hurries and one forced fumble. Houston does sometimes make a few mental errors on the field, a few penalties were called on him this year, however, there is no question he has on the right path. CB Kaiir Elam

Kaiir Elam is poised to continue the 'DBU' tradition at Florida. The first year Gator was honored by the SEC coaches on Thursday, after he was named on the freshman All-SEC team and one can see why. The South Florida native played his way into the starting lineup after Marco Wilson moved to STAR to replace Trey Dean. Elam did not miss a beat. Elam had two picks and three pass breakups in his first year at Florida. DB Chester Kimbrough