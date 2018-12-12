For the longest time, Rivals100 cornerback Tyrique Stevenson has referred to the University of Florida as his "dream school."

Stevenson backed up what he said with an eight-month long commitment to the program, before opening up his recruitment shortly after the hiring of head coach Dan Mullen.

With early signing day approaching, Stevenson took an official visit to Florida this past weekend. The 37th-ranked prospect in the nation broke down his time in Gainesville with GatorsTerritory.