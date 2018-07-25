Rivals 100 FSU OL commit Dontae Lucas plans to take OV to Florida
Dontae Lucas has plans for this weekend, but those plans do not include a trip to the Swamp. "Visting Florida State this weekend," said the Rivals 100 offensive lineman to GatorsTerritory's Corey B...
