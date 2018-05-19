Rivals 100 OG Will Putnam has 'really good' visit with the Gators
One of the can't-miss prospects who highlighted the Gators' visitors list for Saturday afternoon was Rivals 100 offensive guard, Will Putnam, who plays his prep football roughly two hours down the ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news