Rivals 100 WR Marcus Rosemy focused on two after Gators official
Florida football rolled out the red carpet for a few official visitors this weekend, including top target, Marcus Rosemy. "It was a really nice experience," Rosemy told GT's Joseph Hastings after h...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news