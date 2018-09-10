Rivals 100 WR Trey Knox has another date in mind to return to Florida
The Gators hosted just one official visitor over the weekend, but managed to convince Trey Knox, the 53rd-ranked player overall, to journey down for yet another unofficial visit.The 6-foot-5, 218-p...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news