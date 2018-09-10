Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-10 11:28:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals 100 WR Trey Knox has another date in mind to return to Florida

Rj59pfgi5p3ekkrjm8ce
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

The Gators hosted just one official visitor over the weekend, but managed to convince Trey Knox, the 53rd-ranked player overall, to journey down for yet another unofficial visit.The 6-foot-5, 218-p...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}