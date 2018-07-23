Rivals 250 ATH locks in itinerary for UF's Friday Night Lights
Another Rivals 250 prospect has locked in their itinerary for this week's Friday Night Lights at the University of Florida, and it's Curtis Jacobs, Rivals' 160th-ranked player overall for the class...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news