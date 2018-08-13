A product of New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton, the 6-foot, 175-pound defensive back is armed with additional offers from LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Texas and Ole Miss among others.

Kimbrough, the 211th-ranked player overall on Rivals, tagged Florida as the clear-cut leader following his April visit for the Orange and Blue Game, and the Gators' lead did nothing but expand in the following months, especially after Friday Night Lights.

Dan Mullen and the Gators have now scooped up their first cornerback for the class of 2019, and it's Rivals 250 prospect, Chester Kimbrough , who verbally committed to the SEC program moments ago.

Charlton Warren, who coaches up the cornerbacks in Gainesville, and running backs coach Greg Knox are Kimbrough's go-to contact at the University of Florida. Both parties are in contact nearly each day and UF's staff has really pushed all the right buttons here.



The timing of this commitment shouldn't be much of a surprise at all. Kimbrough had always envisioned himself teaming up with a school prior to his senior campaign, so the date of Friday Night Lights certainly worked in favor of Florida.

LSU, which is obviously the in-state school, extended an offer following a strong camp performance from Kimbrough. It was an offer he certainly wanted, but even with the proximity, it was never enough to surpass the Gators.

Kimbrough, who checks in as the nation's 22nd-ranked cornerback, informed Dan Mullen's staff of his decision just moments ago.

You can get a taste of Kimbrough's style of play by watching his junior highlights below.

