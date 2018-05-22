Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-22 13:09:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals 250 CB is wide open; enjoys recent visit to Florida

Qxzb0l0fcvxi2p5maqke
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Jacquie Franciulli • GatorsTerritory.com
@JacquieFran_
Staff

Florida welcomed several of the state's top 2019 prospects on campus on Saturday including a group of South Florida playmakers. Among those that made the trek up the turnpike is Jaden Davis. “It wa...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}