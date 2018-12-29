Blue-chip cornerback Kaiir Elam is still putting the final touches on his itinerary, but knows of two schools that will definitely receive official visits once crossing over into the New Year.

As expected, Florida and Georgia will definitely receive official visits once the dead period comes to a close, while Oregon, Tennessee, Ohio State and Colorado continue to make a strong case for a visit as well.

Elam, a Florida legacy who has already officially visited Miami, will likely trip up to Gainesville on the weekend of Jan. 11, while the 18th is possible as well.