The Florida Gators are gearing up for one of their most important recruiting weekends of the entire year.

Along with hosting five-star prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux and several other targets and pledges, Florida will get Rivals 250 prospect Marcus Banks on campus as well.



The former LSU commit reopened his recruitment in the middle of October and locked in an official visit to UF just three weeks later. Banks, who checks in as the 16th-ranked cornerback, previewed his upcoming trip to the Swamp with GatorsTerritory.