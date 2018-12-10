Rivals 250 CB Marcus Banks scheduled for more face time with Dan Mullen
Although he just took his fifth and final official visit to UF this past weekend, Marcus Banks tells GatorsTerritory a couple of Florida coaches are stopping by to see him on Wednesday.The Rivals25...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news