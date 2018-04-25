Fresh off an eye-opening official visit to Penn State, Rivals 250 cornerback Tyler Rudolph says he has now decided on another official visit destination, and it's the University of Florida.

Rudolph, who straps up the pads for Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More, will journey down to Gainesville on the weekend of June 1. The Nittany Lions rolled out the red carpet last weekend, while Clemson also welcomed him to campus in recent weeks for an unofficial visit.