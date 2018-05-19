Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-19 18:01:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals 250 DE Nathan Pickering eyeing another UF visit following Grill Out

Ltuqxmckjg94rgcxm2jz
Chad Simmons
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

Nathan Pickering was just in Gainesville roughly a month ago for the Orange and Blue Game, and just couldn't pass up a return visit for Saturday's inaugural Gator Grill Out, which welcomed double-d...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}