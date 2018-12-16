UF's standing with Siaki Ika had been viewed as more of a wait-and-see following this weekend's official visit, but it's safe to say the Gators are now a true contender following his multi-day stay in Gainesville.

Labeled as the nation's fifth-ranked defensive tackle on Rivals, Siaki is an early signee who is also considering LSU, Oregon, USC, Alabama and Utah.

A product of Salt Lake City (Utah) East, the 6-foot-3, 330-pound Siaki is also ranked as the nation's 121st player overall.