Rivals 250 DT Siaki Ika all smiles following multi-day visit to Florida
UF's standing with Siaki Ika had been viewed as more of a wait-and-see following this weekend's official visit, but it's safe to say the Gators are now a true contender following his multi-day stay in Gainesville.
Labeled as the nation's fifth-ranked defensive tackle on Rivals, Siaki is an early signee who is also considering LSU, Oregon, USC, Alabama and Utah.
A product of Salt Lake City (Utah) East, the 6-foot-3, 330-pound Siaki is also ranked as the nation's 121st player overall.
