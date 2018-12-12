The Florida Gators are gearing up for yet another important weekend of recruiting with the early signing period lurking around the corner.

Amongst the big names officially visiting this weekend are Trey Sanders, Deyavie Hammond, and, surprisingly, Siaki Ika.

One of Florida’s SEC counterparts, Alabama, was initially scheduled to host Ika for the fifth and final official visit of his recruitment. With the Crimson Tide no longer being an option, the Rivals250 prospect found it in his bests interest to visit UF for the first time.