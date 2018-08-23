The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Black, who was previously committed to Mississippi State and Ole Miss as well, is now enrolled at powerhouse Kissimmee Osceola High, according to Doug Nichols, the head football coach of the Osceola Kowboys.

Florida commit and 156th-ranked player overall on Rivals, Diwun Black, has officially relocated to the state of Florida for his senior year of high school.

"He did show up and enroll at Osceola HS," Nichols texted to GatorsTerritory.

However, we have received some conflicting reports in regards to Black's eligibility for the 2018 season, and will continue to keep our subscribers in the loop as we gather more about the situation.

Black, the nation's 14th-ranked athlete, arrived in Gainesville for Friday Night Lights and was placed on commitment watch during the weeks leading up. He took roughly a week to really think everything over with his loved ones, but as expected, teamed back up with Dan Mullen.

The four-star prospect is tagged as an athlete across most recruiting services, but is versatile enough to take on any of the linebacker positions in Todd Grantham's 3-4 front.

However, settling down inside could be the best bet given his frame, instincts and athletic traits. Black has played a whole lot of safety and wide receiver as well.

Tennessee, Texas, USC and Arkansas are some of the additional schools that previously offered Black, who transferred in from Forest (Miss.) High.

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.