GatorsTerritory has the latest Gators recruiting scoop for Sunday's Rivals Camp Orlando.

Top targets such as Mario Williams, Tunmise Adeleye and Desmond Watson laced up the cleats for the talent-loaded event, while wide receiver commit Trevonte Rucker turned the heads of onlookers as well.

