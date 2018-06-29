Gators make the cut for the fourth-ranked player in the 2019 class. Kayvon Thibodeaux released his top five in a video with USA Today High School Sports naming: Florida, Florida State, Alabama, USC and Oregon (in no order).

The five-star defensive end visited Gainesville for a two-day visit back in March, where he left impressed by Florida head coach Dan Mullen.

"He was really the main guy that caught my eye," Thibodeaux said after his visit then. "He was just telling me about who he was as a man, and he seemed like a very respectable guy. He is probably one of the best coaches I've met as a person... A lot of coaches try the route of a car salesman, just sell a dream, but he proved to me that he wasn't one of those guys. He cares about his athletes and he cares about his people. Percy Harvin was there in practice, and he was telling me how he came back, and how he went through the process with him [Mullen], and his relationship with him."

The California native has not returned to the Swamp since his trip to the Sunshine State in the spring, however, he has been busy visiting other schools including: Alabama (twice), Oregon and Florida State.

His most recent was to Tuscaloosa, the weekend before the dead period. He told Rivals' Adam Gorney that visit was more for his mother.

“For me it was kind of the same but for my mom she got to see everything and take it all in so it was good for her,” Thibodeaux said.

The pass rusher finished last season with 20 sacks, 28 tackles, three forced fumbles and 44 quarterback hurries for his Westlake Village (Ca.) Oaks Christian team.

